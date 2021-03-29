Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal Freed

Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal Freed

Officials with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said Monday the massive container ship that had been blocking the canal has been freed and is making its way down the waterway.Video from the scene shows the 400-meter ship, the Ever Given, moving down the canal, with tugboats on its side and at its stern. Numerous ship horns could be heard blowing, signaling the end of the crisis.  The ship became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on March 23, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.Suez CanalEgypt was eager to resume traffic along the Suez Canal, which brings in between $5 billion and $6 billion in revenue each year. According to a study by German insurer Allianz, each day of the blockage in the canal could cost global trade between $6 billion and $10 billion.Some maritime firms responded to the delays by deciding to divert ships around the Cape of Good Hope, at the southern tip of the African continent.After further dredging and excavation over the weekend, efforts by rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage worked to free the ship using tug boats in the early hours of Monday, two marine and shipping sources said.

дата публікації: 29-03-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

У 2020 році генеральний директор “Укрпошти“ Ігор Смілянський призначив собі зарплату 1,9 млн гривен на місяць!
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

Нещодавня заява гендиректора «Укрпошти» Ігоря Смілянського про те, що на початку 2019 року компанія «продовжить підвищувати зарплати своїм співробітникам, включаючи листонош та операторів відділень» та у разі вчасного виділення коштів з держбюджету «збереже існуючу мережу відділень» – обурила працівників поштових відділень

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: