Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Britain Reopens as Rest of Europe Locks Down

Britain Reopens as Rest of Europe Locks Down

Much of Europe has been forced back into lockdown amid a deadly third wave of the coronavirus. In Britain however, pubs, shops and services reopened Monday as the government hailed its vaccination program for cutting infections. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.Camera: Henry Ridgwell 
Producer: Jason Godman  

дата публікації: 13-04-2021



