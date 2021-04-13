Britain Reopens as Rest of Europe Locks Down

Much of Europe has been forced back into lockdown amid a deadly third wave of the coronavirus. In Britain however, pubs, shops and services reopened Monday as the government hailed its vaccination program for cutting infections. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.Camera: Henry Ridgwell
Producer: Jason Godman
Магазини ЮСК ( JYSK ) продають українцям китайське сміття, що спричиняє тяжкі хворобирозділ: Бізнес, Важливі новини, Усі новини
На протязі декількох годин ноги і шкарпетки стають мокрими, а через декілька днів розвиваються серйозні грибкові пораження шкіри пальців стопичитати
коментарі: