Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  In France, New Museum-Memorial to Terrorism Takes Shape

In France, New Museum-Memorial to Terrorism Takes Shape

Last week’s killing of a police worker outside Paris offers a chilling reminder that terrorism has become a grim feature of life in France. Now the country, which has weathered some of Europe’s most horrific terrorist attacks, joins just a handful of nations that are building concrete reminders. The French memorial-museum will be the first devoted not to one specific terrorism incident but to a broader arc of horror over a half-century. For VOA, Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.Camera: Lisa Bryant 
 

дата публікації: 27-04-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Не спи моя Рідна Земля, прокинься Моя Україно!
розділ: Важливі новини, Суспільство і влада, Усі новини

Я думаю уже більшість учасників секти бекаючої маси “73%” зрозуміли, що грошей і дешевих комунальних послуг зелений вова оманський їм не дасть. Тому слухайте пісню, дивіться відеоряд, думайте над словами, згадуйте добрим словом Героїв, тримайте порох сухим і готуйтесь до нового Майдану!

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: