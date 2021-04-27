In France, New Museum-Memorial to Terrorism Takes Shape

Last week’s killing of a police worker outside Paris offers a chilling reminder that terrorism has become a grim feature of life in France. Now the country, which has weathered some of Europe’s most horrific terrorist attacks, joins just a handful of nations that are building concrete reminders. The French memorial-museum will be the first devoted not to one specific terrorism incident but to a broader arc of horror over a half-century. For VOA, Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.Camera: Lisa Bryant
…
Не спи моя Рідна Земля, прокинься Моя Україно!розділ: Важливі новини, Суспільство і влада, Усі новини
Я думаю уже більшість учасників секти бекаючої маси “73%” зрозуміли, що грошей і дешевих комунальних послуг зелений вова оманський їм не дасть. Тому слухайте пісню, дивіться відеоряд, думайте над словами, згадуйте добрим словом Героїв, тримайте порох сухим і готуйтесь до нового Майдану!читати
коментарі: