Kentucky Bourbon Industry Welcomes Pause in EU Tariff Hike

International exports of bourbon, an American whiskey mostly made in the southern state of Kentucky, have dropped dramatically as a result of the trade war that began during former President Donald Trump’s administration. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, tariffs imposed by the EU on bourbon continue to hurt Kentucky’s $8 billion industry which employs more than 20,000 people.
Camera: Kane Farabaugh      Producer: Kane Farabaugh

