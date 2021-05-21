Kentucky Bourbon Industry Welcomes Pause in EU Tariff Hike

International exports of bourbon, an American whiskey mostly made in the southern state of Kentucky, have dropped dramatically as a result of the trade war that began during former President Donald Trump’s administration. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, tariffs imposed by the EU on bourbon continue to hurt Kentucky’s $8 billion industry which employs more than 20,000 people.
Camera: Kane Farabaugh Producer: Kane Farabaugh
…
Indonesia says it has suspended military cooperation with Australia over an alleged insultрозділ: En, Важливі новини, Війна, Усі новини
Indonesia says it has suspended military cooperation with Australia over an alleged insult of Indonesia’s state ideology. Indonesian military spokesman …читати
коментарі: