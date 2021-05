Language Barriers, Fear Keep Spain’s Migrants from Getting COVID Vaccine

Spain, one of the early epicenters the COVID pandemic, has been rushing to get its population vaccinated. Thirty-three percent now have received at least a first dose. But aid agencies and advocates estimate many of the country’s one million undocumented migrants are not getting vaccinated because of fear. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from Alfonso Beato in Barcelona.Camera: Alfonso Beato

Video editor: Jonathan Spier



