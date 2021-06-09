Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Biden Heads to the UK and Europe on His First Trip Abroad 

Biden Heads to the UK and Europe on His First Trip Abroad 

President Joe Biden is heading to the United Kingdom and Europe on his first trip abroad, sending a signal that his administration values close trans-Atlantic relationships as it deals with challenges like emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and threats from China and Russia. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.   

