US Surgeons Help Russian Boy Born Deaf, Without Ears

Four-year-old Kirill Zherebtsov was born deaf and without ears. He was scheduled for a special surgery in California but a day before his flight, his mother died unexpectedly. What happened next is a story in resilience. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian

…