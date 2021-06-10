Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  America’s Global Standing Brightens Under Biden, Survey Finds 

America’s Global Standing Brightens Under Biden, Survey Finds 

America’s global reputation has improved substantially since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as president, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted and walk with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit, June 10, 2021.Despite America’s enhanced global standing, the survey shows that many of the 16 countries surveyed are skeptical of the U.S. as an international partner and as a working democracy. Majorities in most of the countries say U.S. democracy “used to be a good example but has not been in recent years.” Only 20% of the citizens across the 16 countries believe the U.S. is a “very” reliable ally, while majorities in most of them say it is “somewhat” reliable. About one-third of the citizens in Canada, France, Greece and Spain believe the U.S. is not a reliable global partner. From March 12 through May 26, Pew surveyed 16,254 adults in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, Taiwan and the U.K.  

