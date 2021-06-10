Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Biden Administration Weighs New Sanctions Against Belarus

Biden Administration Weighs New Sanctions Against Belarus

The top U.S. envoy to Belarus told U.S. lawmakers Wednesday that the country’s dependence on Russia had significantly increased. The warning came as a U.S. Senate panel considered policy options in response to Belarus’ detention last month of opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.Producer: Katherine Gypson. Camera: Alexei Gorbachev.

дата публікації: 10-06-2021



автор:


коментарі:

@Мережа Правди

