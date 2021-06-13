Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  G-7 Leaders Pledge More than 1 Billion COVID Vaccines Doses to Poorer Nations 

G-7 Leaders Pledge More than 1 Billion COVID Vaccines Doses to Poorer Nations 

G-7 leaders have wrapped up their summit in Carbis Bay, England, pledging more than one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer nations and calling out China on several issues. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters the doses would come both directly and through COVAX, the U.N.-backed program delivering vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. A communique issued at the end of the summit said G-7 leaders “will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration,” the G-7 said. Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang as well as committing abuses in Hong Kong. For years, Beijing has come under strong international criticism from the West and many Muslims for its treatment of Uyghurs, which includes widespread government surveillance and abuses including forced birth control. Human rights groups say China has sent more than a million Uyghurs to detention camps. China says the compounds are “vocational education centers” intended to stop the spread of religious extremism and terrorist attacks. Additionally, Beijing has urged the West to stop interfering in what it terms the internal affairs of Hong Kong. A national security law took effect in Hong Kong in June 2020 following pro-democracy protests in 2019. G-7 leaders also called for more investigations regarding the origins of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. “We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China,” the G-7 said. Some information in this report was provided by AP and Reuters.
VOA’s Margaret Besheer contributed to this report.

дата публікації: 13-06-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Плата за розподіл газу – нова схема пограбування українців
розділ: Важливі новини, Суспільство і влада, Усі новини

У європейській практиці категорично заборонена монополія! І у споживача є можливість вибрати собі постачальника газу, електрики і інших комунальних послуг з 8-10 можливих компаній. А зе-команда брехала, бреше і буде брехати, бо ж вони прийшли за гешефтами і лише активні українці можуть їх зупинити!

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: