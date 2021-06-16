Greenpeace Protest Gone Awry Injures 2 at UEFA Soccer Match

German police say they are investigating a protest by the environmental group Greenpeace at a soccer match in Munich Tuesday that apparently went wrong, injuring at least two people.Before the start of a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) game between France and Germany at Munich’s Allianz Arena, a man piloting a motorized parachute flew into the stadium.The parachute, with “Kick Out Oil” and “Greenpeace” written on the back, went out of control after hitting overhead cables, landing hard on the field and sending debris into the stands.Police say at least two of those injured were taken to the hospital, but none of the injuries were serious. They say the parachutist was slightly injured but was able to walk as he was led away by police.On its Twitter account, Greenpeace Germany apologized for the act.“This protest was never intended to disrupt the game or injure people. We hope everyone is fine and no one was seriously injured. Greenpeace actions are always peaceful and nonviolent. Unfortunately, not everything went according to plan with this campaign.”In a statement, the UEFA called the stunt an “inconsiderate act” which could have had very serious consequences.“Law authorities will take the necessary action,” the organization said.The Greenpeace protest was apparently aimed at Volkswagen, one of the sponsors of the match, demanding them to stop selling “climate-damaging diesel” and gasoline-powered cars.

