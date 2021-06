Europe, US Warn About Disinformation Campaign Around Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine

Efforts are taking place around the world to vaccinate as many people as possible to protect against COVID-19. Officials are tracking the safety and effectiveness of those efforts, but some medical experts say they aren’t getting the information they need on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Anush Avetisyan has the story.Camera: David Gogokhia

Produced by: Henry Hernandez

…