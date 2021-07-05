Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  The Successful Journey of a Flying Car

The Successful Journey of a Flying Car

A car with wings recently completed a test flight in Slovakia. Its designers say the successful journey brings us one step closer to flying cars, but experts aren’t so sure that’s happening any time soon. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.Produced by:  Arash Arabasadi

дата публікації: 05-07-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Secular critics: Erdogan bears responsibility for nightclub terror attack
розділ: En, Важливі новини, Суспільство і влада, Усі новини

Turkey’s prime minister vowed Monday to punish social media users who praise the terrorism of Islamic militants; but secular critics …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: