Britain to Ease Restrictions on Fully-vaccinated Travelers

Britain’s transportation secretary said Thursday that, beginning July 19, British residents, who are fully vaccinated, will no longer have to self-quarantine when returning from so-called “green” or “amber” or medium-risk nations, including the United States and the European Union.Speaking to parliament Thursday, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said travelers will still be required to take a test three days before returning and demonstrate they’re negative before they travel, and, within two days of arrival, they will not have to isolate if they receive a negative result.The government regards a fully vaccinated person as anyone who received their second dose of vaccine more that 14 days previously.Shapp said the policy change does not include the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and residents in those areas should consult their health ministries.Shapps said that while the change will first prioritize Brits who are vaccinated, the government was making plans to expand the policy to include those fully vaccinated in other countries, such as the United States and European Union, hopefully within the summer travel season.Information from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse was used for this report.



