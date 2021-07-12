Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Djokovic Wins 6th Wimbledon Title 

Djokovic Wins 6th Wimbledon Title 

 Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has won his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title, defeating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-7,6-4,6-4,6-3 in the men’s Wimbledon final Sunday. With the win, the top-ranked Djokovic joins his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major championships.   Sunday’s win was Djovovic’s sixth Wimbledon title overall and his third straight championship on Centre Court. Djovovic was serving for the first set Sunday with a 5-2 lead before the 7th seeded Berrettini stormed back to win a tiebreaker.  After that, Djokovic was able to fend of his Italian opponent and his big serve and win the last three sets. In the women’s draw, Ashley Barty of Australia won the championship by defeating Karolina Pliskova in a three-set thriller on Saturday, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. 

