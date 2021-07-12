Italy Beats England, 3-2, in Shootout at Euro 2020

Italy won the European Championship by beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout.Italy had a chance for a winner in the 107th minute. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford bobbled a swerving free kick from substitute Federico Bernardeschi but he eventually gathered it.England had been leading 1-0 for most of the match after Luke Shaw scored in the second minute.Then Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci equalized the score in the 67th minute with a tap-in.



