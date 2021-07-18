Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Science Edition: Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia

Science Edition: Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia

Alzheimer’s disease slowly destroys a person’s memory and ability to think. On the Science Edition of Press Conference USA, Dr. Constantine Lyketsos M.D., Professor of Alzheimer’s Research at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Christina Irving, Clinical Services Director and Family Consultant at the Family Caregiver Alliance join host Rick Pantaleo to discuss the impact of Alzheimer’s on the patient and their loved ones.

дата публікації: 18-07-2021



автор:


коментарі:

