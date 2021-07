US Fans Welcome Tokyo Olympics as COVID Threat Continues to Loom

Excitement is building over the Tokyo Olympics, despite more athletes testing positive for COVID-19. While the Games are set to begin Friday, the head of the Tokyo organizing committee says there is still a chance they could be canceled due to the virus. Still, sports fans in the U.S. are eagerly gearing up to watch, as VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.

