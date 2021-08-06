Russia Begins Military Drills with Allies along Afghan Border

Russia begins mass military exercises with its Central Asian allies Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near the Tajik border with Afghanistan this week. The maneuvers come against the backdrop of a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan – and rapid territorial gains by its adversaries in the Afghan Taliban. For VOA from Moscow, Charles Maynes reports. Camera: Ricardo Marquina-Montanana, Producer: Marcus Harton
