Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russia Begins Military Drills with Allies along Afghan Border

Russia Begins Military Drills with Allies along Afghan Border

Russia begins mass military exercises with its Central Asian allies Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near the Tajik border with Afghanistan this week.  The maneuvers come against the backdrop of a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan – and rapid territorial gains by its adversaries in the Afghan Taliban. For VOA from Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.  Camera: Ricardo Marquina-Montanana, Producer: Marcus Harton

дата публікації: 06-08-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Investors brace for 2017 shocks after surprise 2016 run
розділ: En, Бізнес, Важливі новини, Усі новини

After a late-year rally fueled by the U.S. election pushed stocks to surprising new peaks, investors are wary that the …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: