Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  EU Reportedly to Hold Emergency Talks on Belarusian Migration Practices

EU Reportedly to Hold Emergency Talks on Belarusian Migration Practices

European Union ministers will hold emergency talks on what they view as a Belarusian pressure campaign of illegal migration against EU nations, according to Agence France-Presse.The bloc has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging new migrants to cross the border in reaction to Poland’s decision to provide refuge to Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics.Slovenia, which currently serves as rotating president of the EU, said the talks would take place virtually on August 18, AFP reported.In addition to the EU’s 27 member states, representatives of the Frontex border guard agency, the European Asylum Support Office and Europol were also invited.The EU meeting was announced as Poland and Lithuania reportedly called on European institutions to help them deal with the surge in illegal migration from Belarus.In the statement Friday, Poland and Lithuania called on the European Commission, Frontex, EASO, other EU member states and non-EU partners to explore solutions to EU migration and asylum issues, according to the Associated Press.In the past two days, 133 illegal migrants were stopped at the Belarusian-Polish border, compared to 122 in all of 2020, a spokesperson for the Poland Border Guard said, according to AP.Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

дата публікації: 07-08-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Зе слуга Ко
Ещё доказательства, что Зеленский – это клоун Коломойского, а Беня – раб Путина и враг Украины
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

В течение двух последних лет Владимир Зеленский по меньшей мере одиннадцать раз летал в Женеву, когда там жил олигарх Игорь Коломойский, а после переезда олигарха в Израиль летом 2018-го Зеленский еще дважды слетал в Тель-Авив. В каждой второй поездке Зеленского сопровождал юрист олигарха Андрей Богдан, который в итоге стал главным юридическим советником кампании Зеленского на выборах президента.

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: