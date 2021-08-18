Frustration and Fear Among US Allies Scrambling to Leave Afghanistan

America’s NATO allies are scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan following the U.S military withdrawal from the country, and the collapse of the Afghan government. Many European officials have voiced fears that the Taliban takeover will increase the risk of terrorism and cause a renewed influx of refugees. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.Camera: Henry Ridgwell
Музей-криївка підпільної типографії УПА на Львівщині повідомив про його спаленнярозділ: Важливі новини, Україна і українці, Усі новини
Адміністрація Музею-криївки підпільної типографії Української повстанської армії у Львівській області повідомила, що сам музей спалили в ніч на понеділок. На …читати
