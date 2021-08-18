Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Frustration and Fear Among US Allies Scrambling to Leave Afghanistan

Frustration and Fear Among US Allies Scrambling to Leave Afghanistan

America’s NATO allies are scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan following the U.S military withdrawal from the country, and the collapse of the Afghan government. Many European officials have voiced fears that the Taliban takeover will increase the risk of terrorism and cause a renewed influx of refugees. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.Camera: Henry Ridgwell    
 

дата публікації: 18-08-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Музей-криївка підпільної типографії УПА на Львівщині повідомив про його спалення
розділ: Важливі новини, Україна і українці, Усі новини

Адміністрація Музею-криївки підпільної типографії Української повстанської армії у Львівській області повідомила, що сам музей спалили в ніч на понеділок. На …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: