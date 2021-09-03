How 30 Years of Ukraine Independence Started in UN

On August 24, 1991, Ukraine announced its independence from the Soviet Union, and in the next few months, the international community — country by country — recognized Ukraine as an independent sovereign state. But the foundation of this shift had been laid at the United Nations headquarters about a year earlier. Iryna Solomko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Iryna Solomko
…
Investors brace for 2017 shocks after surprise 2016 runрозділ: En, Бізнес, Важливі новини, Усі новини
After a late-year rally fueled by the U.S. election pushed stocks to surprising new peaks, investors are wary that the …читати
коментарі: