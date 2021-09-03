Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  How 30 Years of Ukraine Independence Started in UN

How 30 Years of Ukraine Independence Started in UN

On August 24, 1991, Ukraine announced its independence from the Soviet Union, and in the next few months, the international community — country by country — recognized Ukraine as an independent sovereign state. But the foundation of this shift had been laid at the United Nations headquarters about a year earlier. Iryna Solomko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Iryna Solomko   
 

