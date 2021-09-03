Turkey is stepping up a border security barrier with Iran, primarily to thwart a possible large influx of refugees from entering Afghanistan. Yet for many refugees, the wall, trenches and barbed wire are just more obstacles they say they have no choice but to overcome. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Van, Tatvan and the Turkish border with Iran.Camera: Yan Boechat. Contributing: Mohammad Mahdi Sultani.
…
Wildberries.ua – це хакерський проект пукіна для викрадення грошей українців і втюхування їм ватирозділ: Важливі новини, Світові новини, Усі новини
Аналогічні шахрайсько-пропагандистські сайти запущені у Вірменії, Білорусі, Казахстані, Киргизії, Польщі, та Словакії. Центальний офіс знаходиться у столиці путляндії, а з метою прикриття …читати
коментарі: