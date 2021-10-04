Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russia Test Fires Submarine-launched Hypersonic Tsirkon Missile for First Time

Russia Test Fires Submarine-launched Hypersonic Tsirkon Missile for First Time

Russia said on Monday it had successfully test launched a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine for the first time, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has lauded as part of a new generation of unrivaled arms systems. 

The defense ministry said that the Severodvinsk submarine had fired the missile in the Barents Sea, successfully hitting its chosen target. 

The launch took place at night, video footage released by the ministry showed. 

Russia tested firing the Tsirkon missile from a warship in July. 

Putin announced an array of new hypersonic weapons in 2018 in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

дата публікації: 04-10-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Андрій Богдан
Світ шокований призначенням адвоката Коломойського головою АП і називає це олігархічним реваншем
розділ: Важливі новини, Світові новини, Усі новини

Після перемоги Володимира Зеленського на виборах президента України міжнародні оглядачі були стурбовані його потенційними кадровими призначеннями – зокрема, тим, чи приведе він до влади когось з оточення олігарха Ігоря Коломойського. Ми зібрали перші реакції міжнародних оглядачів

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: