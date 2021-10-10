Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  16 Killed in Russia Plane Crash

16 Killed in Russia Plane Crash

A Russian plane crashed over the Tatarstan region Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the emergencies ministry said.

The L-410 Turbolet plane crashed with 23 people on board, including a group of parachute jumpers, around 9:23 a.m. local time near the town of Menzelinsk, the ministry said, adding that seven people had been rescued from the debris. 

All seven are hospitalized, with one “in very serious condition.”

The L-410 is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.

Although Russia has improved aviation safety standards in recent years, crashes, especially of aging planes, in remote regions, are not uncommon.

One Antonov transport plane, model An-26 crashed last month, killing six people. Another crashed in Kamchatka in July, killing all 28 people on board.

Some information for this report comes from Reuters and AFP. 

 

дата публікації: 10-10-2021



автор:


коментарі:

