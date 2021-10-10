Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Volcanic Lava in Spain’s La Palma Engulfs More Houses, Land 

Volcanic Lava in Spain’s La Palma Engulfs More Houses, Land 

Red-hot lava Saturday engulfed the land Jose Roberto Sanchez inherited from his parents, and lightning flashed around the rim of the volcano that has been erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma for almost three weeks.

There were 37 seismic movements Saturday, with the largest measuring 4.1, the Spanish National Geological Institute said, but La Palma’s airport reopened after being closed since Thursday because of ash, Spanish air traffic operator Aena said. All other Canary Islands airports were open.

The magma streaming down the hillside from the Cumbre Vieja volcano destroyed at least four village buildings, some of nearly 1,150 buildings and surrounding land destroyed since the volcano began erupting on September 19.

“The memories of my parents, the inheritance I had there, It’s all gone,” Sanchez told Reuters of the land his parents owned in Todoque in the west of the island.

Nearly 500 hectares affected

Lava has engulfed 493 hectares (1,218 acres) of land, Miguel Ãngel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) organization, said.

Some people, like Clara Maria, 70, who also lives in Todoque, have so far escaped the impact. “The lava has not yet reached my house. [It] was 50 years of sacrifice, stone by stone we built it. I have hope and faith that it will be saved,” she said.

About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.

Lightning flashes were seen near the eruption early Saturday. A study published in 2016 by the journal Geophysical Research Letters found lightning can be produced during volcanic eruptions because the collision of ash particles creates an electrical charge.

Airlines flying to the Canary Islands were advised to load extra fuel in case planes had to change course or delay landing because of ash, said a spokesman for Enaire, which controls navigation in Spanish airspace.

дата публікації: 10-10-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Зе+Хомчак
Зеленський призначив випускника московського військового училища Хомчака начальником Генштабу – Головнокомандувачем ЗС України
розділ: Важливі новини, Війна, Усі новини

Руслан Хомчак закінчив Московське загальновійськове училище. А стрімкий кар’єрний зліт Хомчака розпочався після приходу до влади убивці і зрадника януковича. У 2011 році полковник Хомчак указом Президента України № 859/2011 від 23 серпня 2011 року отримує військове звання генерал-майора. У травні 2012 його підвищують з посади начальника штабу 8-го армійського корпусу до командира 6-го армійського корпусу, а у серпні 2013 року присвоюють військове генерал-лейтенанта.

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: