Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  German City of Cologne Allows Mosques to Broadcast Call to Prayer 

German City of Cologne Allows Mosques to Broadcast Call to Prayer 

The German city of Cologne says it will start allowing mosques to broadcast the call to prayer, or azan, over loudspeakers. 

The city said Monday the call to prayer could be broadcast on Friday afternoons for up to five minutes.

Mosques will need to apply for a permit to broadcast and must comply with volume limits. The permit will last for two years.

“Permitting the call of the muezzin is a sign of respect,” Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker tweeted last week. 

She said those who arrive at the city’s main train station are greeted by the sound of church bells from the cathedral. She said adding the Muslim call to prayer shows the city is one of religious freedom and diversity. 

Christian church bells ring out daily in many German cities and towns. 

In Muslim countries, the call to prayer is routinely broadcast five times a day. 

Cologne, a city of 1 million, has about 35 mosques and is home to one of Germany’s largest Muslim communities. 

 

дата публікації: 12-10-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Підтримай петицію про передачу Києво-Печерської лаври у використання Православній Церкві України (ПЦУ)
розділ: Важливі новини, Суспільство і влада, Усі новини

гундяєвська секта не є автокефальною православною церквою на території України. Крім того, її ієрархи були неодноразово помічені у висловлюваннях та діях направлених проти українського народу

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: