Russia, Germany, France to Hold Ministerial-Level Meeting on Ukraine 

Russia, Germany and France have agreed that their foreign ministers should meet to discuss the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. 

French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone Monday on the issue of Ukraine. 

Both the German and Russian governments said the leaders agreed that their foreign ministers should meet soon to address the conflict.

The Kremlin said that during the phone call Putin also accused Ukraine authorities of “stubbornly evading” implementing agreements reached at peace talks. 

The Kremlin statement did not say if Ukraine would take part in the upcoming foreign ministers meeting. 

The German government said Merkel and Macron also spoke Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on implementing the Minsk agreements aimed at peacefully ending the conflict in Ukraine.

France and Germany have been mediators in the conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists since 2015 and have been overseeing a shaky cease-fire. 

Ukraine has battled Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region since 2014, in a conflict that erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine accuses Russia of supporting the separatists, a charge Moscow denies.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse. 

 

