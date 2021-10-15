Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  David Amess, British MP, Killed in Stabbing

David Amess, British MP, Killed in Stabbing

A British member of parliament died Friday after being stabbed several times at a church, while he was visiting constituents in his home district in southeastern Britain, officials said.

David Amess, 69, was a member of the Conservative Party and represents Southend West in Essex, England.

Police said a 25-year-old suspect is in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public,” Essex Police said in a statement.

Amess, who had been a member of parliament since 1983, was married and had five children.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed some information in this report.

дата публікації: 15-10-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

ЗК тусує
Зепрезидент повідомив, що тарифи від нього не залежать і полетів на моря
розділ: Важливі новини, Світові новини, Усі новини

Одні користувачі обурюються тим, як можна поїхати на відпочинок в момент, коли Кремль схвалює рішення про видачу російських паспортів для жителів так званих “ДНР” і “ЛНР”, інші – навпаки, не бачать в цьому нічого жахливого, адже Зеленський досі не вступив на посаду президента і “все одно нічого не може зробити”.

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: