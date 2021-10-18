Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Facebook Plans to Hire 10,000 in EU to Build ‘Metaverse’

Facebook Plans to Hire 10,000 in EU to Build ‘Metaverse’

Facebook says it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform.

The company said in a blog post Sunday that those high-skilled workers will help build “the metaverse,” a futuristic notion for connecting people online that encompasses augmented and virtual reality.

Facebook executives have been touting the metaverse as the next big thing after the mobile internet as they also contend with other matters such as antitrust crackdowns, the testimony of a whistleblowing former employee and concerns about how the company handles vaccine-related and political misinformation on its platform.

In a separate blog post Sunday, the company defended its approach to combating hate speech, in response to a Wall Street Journal article that examined the company’s inability to detect and remove hateful and excessively violent posts.

дата публікації: 18-10-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Бодя-качконіс перейшов в касту ображених і хвалиться насмоктаним в бєні багатством
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

Бодя-качконіс (Андрій Богдан) перейшов в касту ображених, хвалиться багатством, насмоктаним в товстозадого бєні коломойського  і шукає нових клієнтів

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: