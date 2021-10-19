Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  EU Weighing Options for Poland Response

EU Weighing Options for Poland Response

The European Commission is considering potential legal and financial responses after Poland’s constitutional court challenged the supremacy of EU law, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. 

Speaking during a meeting of EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said the Polish court’s ruling earlier this month was “a direct challenge to the unity of the EU.” 

“We cannot and we will not allow our common values to be put at risk,” she said. 

The judges for Poland’s highest court ruled that the national constitution had primacy over EU law. 

The increased tensions between Poland the EU fed speculation that Poland, which joined the bloc in 2004, could move toward withdrawing. 

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday that while his country will not be intimidated, it abides by EU treaties and expects a constructive dialogue on the issue. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters. 

дата публікації: 19-10-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Під час свят торгові мережі наживаються на покупцях і обманюють їх
розділ: Важливі новини, Україна і українці, Усі новини

Під час свят українці залишають в магазинах третину заробітку. При цьому мережі наживаються на покупцях. Ось кілька прикладів, як найчастіше …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: