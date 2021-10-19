EU Weighing Options for Poland Response

The European Commission is considering potential legal and financial responses after Poland’s constitutional court challenged the supremacy of EU law, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

Speaking during a meeting of EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said the Polish court’s ruling earlier this month was “a direct challenge to the unity of the EU.”

“We cannot and we will not allow our common values to be put at risk,” she said.

The judges for Poland’s highest court ruled that the national constitution had primacy over EU law.

The increased tensions between Poland the EU fed speculation that Poland, which joined the bloc in 2004, could move toward withdrawing.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday that while his country will not be intimidated, it abides by EU treaties and expects a constructive dialogue on the issue.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

