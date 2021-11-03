Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russia Ups Pressure on Independent Media

Russia Ups Pressure on Independent Media

Russia is increasing pressure on independent Russian media by legislating the systematic labeling of many of them as “foreign agents,” a category that in Russia is historically associated with the idea of “enemies of the state.” Jon Spier narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.

дата публікації: 03-11-2021



автор:


коментарі:

