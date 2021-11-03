Russia Ups Pressure on Independent Media

Russia is increasing pressure on independent Russian media by legislating the systematic labeling of many of them as “foreign agents,” a category that in Russia is historically associated with the idea of “enemies of the state.” Jon Spier narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
У 2017 році мінімальний розмір допомоги по безробіттю буде 544 або 1160 грнрозділ: Важливі новини, Суспільство і влада, Усі новини
У 2017 році мінімальний розмір допомоги по безробіттю в Україні становитиме 544 або 1160 грн, залежно від того, до якої …читати
