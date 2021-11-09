 Poland, Belarus Spar About Migrants at Border

Poland and Belarus traded accusations Tuesday as a group of migrants remained on the Belarus side of the border between the two countries.

Poland says the migrants, mostly from the Middle East, are being encouraged to push their way into European Union member Poland by the government of Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter that it is in Poland’s interest to seal its border, and that with Belarus’ actions “the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake.”

Belarus denies the accusations, with its defense ministry saying in a statement Tuesday they are “unfounded and unsubstantiated.”

The Belarussian foreign ministry, in its own statement, further warned Poland “against the use of any provocations.”

Tensions were heavy along the border Monday, but Polish police said Tuesday the situation overnight was calm. Polish authorities shut an official border crossing in the area and shared a video showing a group of migrants with tents and campfires on the Belarus side.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, the Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

