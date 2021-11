Blinken Warns Russia Against ‘Serious Mistake’ of Invading Ukraine

Ukraine’s foreign minister has held strategic security talks in Washington with the U.S. secretary of state. The meeting comes as Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reports that about 90,000 Russian troops have been positioned along their common border and in rebel-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Camera: VOA Ukraine Service. Contributing: Ostap Yarysh.

