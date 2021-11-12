Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Germany Reports Record Daily High of 50,000 New COVID Infections

Germany Reports Record Daily High of 50,000 New COVID Infections

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday people have a duty to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine as a way of protecting not only themselves, but others as well.

She made the comments in a virtual conversation with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

COVID-19 cases are soaring in Germany. A record high daily count of 50,000 new infections were reported Thursday. A week ago, the daily tally was 33,000 new cases.

“The virus is still among us and threatens the health of its citizens,” German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday.

German officials are meeting next week to discuss way to combat the COVID-19 surge.

 

