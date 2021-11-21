Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Europeans Protest as Surging COVID Cases Prompt Tighter Curbs

Europeans Protest as Surging COVID Cases Prompt Tighter Curbs

People took to the streets in several European cities over the weekend to protest tighter coronavirus restrictions. As parts of the EU see record spiking cases, lawmakers in some of the bloc’s countries have begun limiting public life for the unvaccinated. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

