‘Ping-Pong Pushbacks’: Winter Misery for Migrants Trapped on Poland-Belarus Border

Poland has threatened Belarus with further economic sanctions and the closure of its border to all freight and rail traffic, as thousands of migrants continue to try to cross the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of creating a humanitarian crisis by ferrying migrants to the border, in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed over last year’s rigged election. Henry Ridgwell reports.

