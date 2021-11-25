Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russian Coal Mine Accident Leaves Workers Dead, Injured

Russian Coal Mine Accident Leaves Workers Dead, Injured

An accident at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia region killed at least 11 people Thursday and injured more than 40 others.

Local officials said there were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo area at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations were ongoing for more than 40 people still underground.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the families of those who died.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters.

дата публікації: 25-11-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Коломойського в тюрму
Українці, не дамо злодію Коломойському знову вкрасти у нас гроші через повернення йому Приватбанку. Бєню в тюрму!
розділ: Важливі новини, Суспільство і влада, Усі новини

Міжнародний шахрай Коломойський, за яким полює ФБР, знову намагається обікрасти українців. Але ми, патріоти України, не дамо йому цього зробити. Зараз він сховав свій товстий і смердючий зад в Ізраїлі і шляхом підкупу маніпулює корумпованими українськими суддями. Пропонуємо надати йому можливість прилетіти в Україну, а тут закрити його в тюрмі назавжди і позбавити усього вкраденого! А акції Приватбанку розподілити між усіма громадянами України порівну, адже цей банк є державним, хай він стане дійсно НАРОДНИМ!

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: