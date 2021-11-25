Russian Coal Mine Accident Leaves Workers Dead, Injured

An accident at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia region killed at least 11 people Thursday and injured more than 40 others.

Local officials said there were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo area at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations were ongoing for more than 40 people still underground.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the families of those who died.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters.

