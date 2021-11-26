Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russian Brinkmanship Poses Early Test for Germany’s New Leader

Russian Brinkmanship Poses Early Test for Germany’s New Leader

Germany will have a new government next month after three parties agreed to form a coalition, ousting the ruling Christian Democrats of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. The new government under Olaf Scholz faces an early test of foreign policy, as Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops on Europe’s eastern borders. Henry Ridgwell considers Berlin’s future relationship with Moscow.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell

