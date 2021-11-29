Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Turkey’s Economic Turmoil Threatens to Stoke Refugee Tensions

Turkey’s Economic Turmoil Threatens to Stoke Refugee Tensions

Last week’s 10% drop in the value of the Turkish currency plunged it to historic lows, threatening an economic crisis. The Turkish lira has dropped 45 percent this year, prompting concerns that economic turmoil could further raise tensions over the presence of millions of refugees. For VOA, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

дата публікації: 29-11-2021



автор:


коментарі:

