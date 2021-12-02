Blinken Warns Russia Invasion of Ukraine Will Have Consequences

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns Russia Wednesday that any military action in Ukraine will have severe consequences. He plans to meet separately Thursday with both the Ukrainian and the Russian foreign ministers in Stockholm to discuss the heightened border tensions. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
…
The Dylann Roof case is a classic problem you can have when an obviously mentally illрозділ: En, Важливі новини, Світові новини, Усі новини
After a judge ruled Monday that Dylann Roof is competent to represent himself, the same jury that last month unanimously …читати
коментарі: