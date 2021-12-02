Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Blinken Warns Russia Invasion of Ukraine Will Have Consequences

Blinken Warns Russia Invasion of Ukraine Will Have Consequences

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns Russia Wednesday that any military action in Ukraine will have severe consequences. He plans to meet separately Thursday with both the Ukrainian and the Russian foreign ministers in Stockholm to discuss the heightened border tensions. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

дата публікації: 02-12-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

The Dylann Roof case is a classic problem you can have when an obviously mentally ill
розділ: En, Важливі новини, Світові новини, Усі новини

After a judge ruled Monday that Dylann Roof is competent to represent himself, the same jury that last month unanimously …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: