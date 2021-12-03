Blinken Dismisses Russian Claims It Is Threatened by Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with both the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Stockholm on Thursday, amid concerns over troops amassed at their common border. Blinken stressed America’s strong commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and called on both sides to seek a diplomatic solution, as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Під час свят торгові мережі наживаються на покупцях і обманюють їхрозділ: Важливі новини, Україна і українці, Усі новини
Під час свят українці залишають в магазинах третину заробітку. При цьому мережі наживаються на покупцях. Ось кілька прикладів, як найчастіше …читати
