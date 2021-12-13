Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Rescuers Pull Bodies from Rubble After Explosion in Sicily Kills 7

Rescuers Pull Bodies from Rubble After Explosion in Sicily Kills 7

Rescuers were pulling out bodies on Monday from the rubble of houses destroyed by a suspected gas explosion on Saturday in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa, with the national fire service confirming at least seven people had died in the incident. 

Sniffer dogs found four bodies in the early hours of the morning, including a nurse that was nine-months pregnant, and firefighters and men from the Civil Protection Department were extracting them from the wreckage, according to a Reuters Witness. 

Three bodies were found in the night between Saturday and Sunday and two people are still missing, a spokesman for the national fire service said on RAI NEW24 television. 

In the explosion late on Saturday, four houses collapsed and another three were damaged, authorities said, adding the blast was likely triggered by a gas leak from the town’s pipes, although an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause. 

Ravanusa is a town of about 11,000 people near the southwestern Sicilian city of Agrigento, which is famous for its Greek temples. 

дата публікації: 13-12-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

В.о. міністра енергетики ольга буславець працює на бандюка ахметова
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

усе це марення спрямоване на збільшення споживання електроенергії, яке продукує бандюк ахметов, спалюючи мазут і забруднюючи атмосферу. Також це дало можливість дтек підняти ціну на свою електроенергію на 40%!!!

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: