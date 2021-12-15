Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Turkey Steps Up Drive to Influence Africa with Istanbul Summit

Turkey Steps Up Drive to Influence Africa with Istanbul Summit

Istanbul hosts a two-day African Summit this week, the latest effort by Turkey to expand its diplomatic and economic influence in Africa. For VOA, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

Produced by: Marcus Harton

