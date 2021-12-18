Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russia: Security Proposals Are Aimed at Avoiding Military Scenario

Russia: Security Proposals Are Aimed at Avoiding Military Scenario

Deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said Saturday that security proposals Russia has presented to the United States are an attempt to turn a potential military scenario into a political process.

 

Russia, which has built up troops near the border with Ukraine, said Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO would give up any military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine.

 

Grushko was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying Moscow was ready for talks “to turn a military or a military-technical scenario of confrontation into a political process which will really strengthen military security.”

 

дата публікації: 18-12-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Investors brace for 2017 shocks after surprise 2016 run
розділ: En, Бізнес, Важливі новини, Усі новини

After a late-year rally fueled by the U.S. election pushed stocks to surprising new peaks, investors are wary that the …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: