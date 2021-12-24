Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Ukraine Lawmaker Says Prosecutor Seeks Arrest of Former President Poroshenko

Ukraine Lawmaker Says Prosecutor Seeks Arrest of Former President Poroshenko

The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office has asked a court to arrest former President Petro Poroshenko on suspicion of high treason and financing pro-Russian separatists, a lawmaker from Poroshenko’s faction in parliament said Friday.

“On Christmas Eve, the prosecutor general office confirmed the information … that the prosecutor general had approved a motion to arrest Poroshenko with the possibility of bail set at 1 billion hryvnia [$37 million],” Iryna Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

The prosecutor general’s office declined to confirm Gerashchenko’s claim.

On Monday, the state investigative bureau said Poroshenko, who is visiting Poland, was suspected of “facilitating the activities” of terrorist organizations in a preliminary conspiracy with an unnamed group of people, including some top officials in Russia.

The next day, Poroshenko dismissed as unacceptable a decision by authorities to investigate him for high treason. His party said the accusation was fabricated on the instructions of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Our political team views the recent actions [of the presidential office] and its fully controlled security forces as political repression against the opposition and its leader, selective justice, intimidation and pressure,” Gerashchenko said.

Ukraine has been at war with Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass region since 2014. Moscow has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine in recent months.

дата публікації: 24-12-2021



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Портнов зрадник
Як дегенерат Портнов служив Віктору Януковичу і допомагав йому обкрадати і вбивати українців, а тепер проситься до Зеленського
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

Щодо ролі Андрія Портнова у цій справі, то Тимошенко ще задовго до оголошення вироку стверджувала: «Кілька годин тому у Януковича була «сходка», де були Хорошковський, Льовочкін, Портнов та Отрош (глава Печерського суду). Узгоджували мій вирок». А 28 липня 2011 року Юлія Тимошенко, відповідаючи на запитання щодо залученості Андрія Портнова у цей процес, сказала: «Йому безпосередньо доручено все це проводити», вкотре наголосивши, що завдання «засудити її» дав безпосередньо Віктор Янукович. Ось такий Андрій Брут-Портнов з Луганська.

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: