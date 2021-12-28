Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  COVID Outbreaks Lead to Soccer Match Postponements in England 

COVID Outbreaks Lead to Soccer Match Postponements in England 

The English Premier League (EPL) is postponing several football (soccer) games as a record number of players have tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the league, more than 100 players and staff tested positive over the past week, leading to the postponement of 15 games. 

“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” the league said in a statement.” 

One team, Watford, postponed three games due to COVID. For their next match Tuesday, they are reportedly bringing in players under 23. 

Some team managers would like to change the rules to allow for five substitutions per game. Currently three are allowed. 

Approximately 77% of EPL soccer players are fully vaccinated, according to reports. 

U.S. sports leagues like the National Basketball Association, National Football League and National Hockey League have all had to postpone or reschedule games due to COVID outbreaks, despite high vaccination rates. 

 

Some information in this report comes from Reuters and The Associated Press. 

