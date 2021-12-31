Biden, Putin Address Ukraine Tensions in High-Stakes Phone Call

For the second time in a month, US President Joe Biden has spoken directly to his Russian counterpart and urged him to de-escalate, as President Vladimir Putin continues to amass soldiers near the border with Ukraine. But administration officials said Putin provided no assurances of his intentions. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.
…
Police investigators with Israel’s National Fraud Squad drove up to Benjamin Netanyahuрозділ: En, Важливі новини, Суспільство і влада, Усі новини
Police investigators with Israel’s National Fraud Squad drove up to the heavily-guarded residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, …читати
коментарі: