Turkey’s Youth Could Be Erdogan’s Biggest Threat in Next Year’s Elections

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to create what he described as “a pious generation” of young Turkish nationalists that would be loyal to traditional Islamic values. But political analysts say winning the votes of young people could be his biggest challenge ahead of elections in 2023. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

дата публікації: 05-01-2022



автор:


коментарі:

