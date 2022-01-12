Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Tensions in Greek Port of Piraeus Grow Along With Chinese Stakes

Tensions in Greek Port of Piraeus Grow Along With Chinese Stakes

China’s expanding sphere of influence and economic reach in Europe is met with a mixture of praise and complaints in the Greek port of Piraeus. Athens reporter Laurent Laughlin has the details.

